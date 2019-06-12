SUNNYSIDE — Two men who were paying attention on June 3, directed Sunnyside Police in assisting with the apprehension of an alleged burglar.
A business in the 300 block of South Seventh Street was apparently burglarized, and the men frantically waved a police officer down, pointing him in the direction of a female believed to be responsible for a business alarm sounding.
Officers located Annastasia Rodriguez, 31, of Sunnyside, and the witnesses said she was the person they believed broke into the business.
Rodriguez appeared in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing June 4, and her bail was set at $10,000 for a second-degree burglary.
