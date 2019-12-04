PROSSER — Suspects involved with an armed robbery at McCorkle Market in Prosser Friday, Nov. 22 are still at large.
The two males entered the store, reportedly at approximately 7:20 a.m., when one of the males pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.
The clerk was not injured.
One of the male suspects is described as 5’11”, 200 lbs., medium complexion wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a black ski mask. The clerk stated that he spoke to her in Spanish, but he did not have an accent.
The second suspect is described as male, 5’1”, 120 lbs., wearing a gray ski mask and a gray hoodie. Both were wearing gloves.
The two males may be involved with the theft of a white suburban out of Grandview earlier that morning. That vehicle was found abandoned and on fire a few miles from the robbery location, according to the sheriff’s office report.
In response of the reported robbery, Whitstran Elementary School was put on lockdown for several hours, because of its proximity to the criminal activity.
