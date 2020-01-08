GRANDVIEW — A Christmas day altercation injuring two individuals, ended in the arrest of a Grandview man on charges of assault.
Stevie Meza Jacobo, 30, was arrested by Grandview Police following the report of the assault in the 600 block of North Fifth Street.
Police reported Meza allegedly punched a male victim , breaking that person’s nose and hit a female victim, also incurring facial injuries. He left the scene but was taken into custody a short distance away and was booked into Sunnyside jail.
Jacobo made his preliminary appearance in Yakima Superior Court, Friday, Dec. 27 facing two counts of domestic violence assault.
