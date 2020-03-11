SUNNYSIDE — Jairo Richardo Cardenas, 32, is being held on $10,000 bail for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
On Dec. 17, 2019 Sunnyside units were dispatched to 1200 East Edison Avenue regarding a suspect that possibly made entry into a house. The reporting party noted two vehicles were involved and one of them, a green Honda, may have belonged to the neighbor.
According to police statement, Officers Ramos and Lemmon of SSPD cleared the resident while Officer Rosenow stood at the front of the residence, noticing the green Honda pulling into 1204 E. Edison Ave.
The driver was Miguel Valencia who had an active Federal Warrant.
After being arrested, Valencia was asked about the break in of his neighbor’s residence and informed officers he observed Cardenas leaving the residence with multiple bags.
Valencia stated he followed Cardenas onto Washout Road and Erickson Road where they dumped the stolen vehicles and property. Officer Rosenow asked to be taken to the location of the stolen property to which Valencia agreed.
Upon arrival, officers located the stolen property then Officer Rosenow collected the items and placed them in his patrol vehicle. Among the items were an Xbox One, a laptop, and VR goggles.
Valencia was booked into Sunnyside Police Department and Cardenas faced a preliminary hearing on March 5.
