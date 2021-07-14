The Sunnyside Police Department reminds citizens to not give out private information over the phone to unknown callers.
There have been several reported incidents where citizens received fraudulent calls claiming that they have kidnapped a family member. These callers pick a name and hope it works. Do not provide these callers with any information.
Fraudulent callers will usually ask for money – do not send money or give your personal information to these callers, as it is most likely a scam.
