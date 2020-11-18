BUENA — David Sanchez Diaz, 36, faced two more preliminary hearings for child molestation in the third degree and for rape of a child in the third degree after being jailed last November for two counts of rape of a child in the second degree, human trafficking, and tampering with a witness.
On Nov. 4, 2020, Diaz faced a preliminary hearing for rape of a child in the third degree. A juvenile victim came forward on Aug. 27 to Sunnyside Police, claiming she had been raped by Diaz at his residence at Buena Extension Road between winter 2018 and summer 2019.
The reporting party was 14-15 years old at the time and stated Diaz had provided her with drugs and alcohol before engaging in sexual intercourse, according to court records.
Additionally, another juvenile female was identified by the Yakima County Sherriff’s Office (YSO). On Nov. 5, the second juvenile contacted the YSO along with a victim’s advocated with ASPEN.
According to court records, the victim, who was 14 at the time of the incident, stated she was contacted in the summer of 2018 and reported Diaz and molested her.
Diaz was charged and additional bonds were added to his previously $140,000 concurrent bond. He now has a concurrent bond amount of $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.