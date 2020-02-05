YAKIMA — David Sanchez Diaz, 36, of Buena is being held in Yakima County Jail on two counts of child rape, human trafficking, and tampering with a witness.
On Nov. 17, 2019,Yakima Police Officer Gronewald was called to the area of Tieton Drive and South Ninth Avenue within the Yakima City limits where a 13-year-old female was reported running down the road yelling she had been raped.
After being taken to Astria Memorial Hospital, it was confirmed via rape kit that she was a victim of the crime, according to court records.
Yakima County Sheriff Office Deputy Gates was dispatched to take the report where the young girl provided him with information of Diaz’s Buena residence.
According to the victim, Diaz had picked her up earlier on Nov. 17 at her house and drove her to his home where he had provided her with tequila, hydrocodone, and marijuana.
The young girl had been to his residence before with another female friend and she recalls Diaz having pills and cocaine when she had been taken to his home.
Diaz was arrested on Nov. 21 and transported to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Following a search of his house, where cocaine was found, Diaz was booked into Yakima County Jail.
Diaz made his preliminary appearance in Yakima Superior Court on Jan. 30 before Judge Kevin S. Naught and is being held on $140,000 bail in the county jail.
