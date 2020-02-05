Building, cherry bins destroyed by fire

WAPATO — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a structure fire at 300 Lundberg Road, approximately 9:45 p.m., Saturday Feb. 1.
The first units arrived to find a 20’ by 60’ pole building with cherry bins stacked close to the building’s exterior engulfed in a wind-driven fire and the roof partially collapsed.
The ten firefighters reportedly had the fire extinguished within three hours. Total loss, included the building and approximately 120 wood cherry bins, estimated at 60,000.
The fire is under investigation.
