Officials from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI were sent to the 100 block of Progressive Rd. in response to a report of a partially burned body found near a burnt vehicle on the morning of Tuesday, August 16.
According to the report, responders arrived to discover a deceased male near the vehicle. Detectives were called on along with a crime scene investigator to process the scene as a homicide. The cause of death will be determined at an autopsy along with attempting to identify the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.