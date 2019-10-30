SUNNYSIDE — Police are seeking the community’s help in locating a hit and run suspect, who took a 1995 Chevy Tahoe early Monday, Oct. 28 from the 1400 block of South Eighth Street.
Police are seeking Alejandro Medina, 23, of Sunnyside, who is wanted for taking the Tahoe and for leaving the scene of a hit and run.
The vehicle was stolen from the resident’s driveway when she left it running while to go back into her house, according to a police report.
Shortly after taking the Tahoe, the suspect rear ended a school bus in the 800 block of South Hill Road.
None of the children on the bus were injured, according to a school district spokesman.
Police are asking for residents help in locating the suspect.
“Anyone with information about Medina is asked to call the police at 836-6200,” asked Police Commander Scott Bailey.
Bailey also reminded motorists to avoid becoming a target for would-be car thieves.
“Avoid leaving vehicles running unattended on cold mornings,” Bailey advised.
“Even if locked, car thieves will break windows to steal the vehicles,” he warned.
