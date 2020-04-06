UNION GAP — Toppenish woman, 19-year-old Tiana Lee Cloud (also known as Tiana Lee Washington), was arrested for active warrants, possession of a stolen vehicle, and willfully violating a no contact order.
According to court documents provided by Union Gap Police Department Officer Dunsmore, Cloud was witnessed driving a reported stolen 2009 Honda Accord.
The witness was friends with the victim of the stolen property and immediately phoned police upon recognition of the vehicle.
Arriving on the scene, Officer Dunsmore observed Cloud with a male, Jerbasio Brito, standing by the stolen vehicle. The two were detained and placed in handcuffs.
A wants check showed Cloud was restrained by a court order to not contact Brito. She was then taken in for a willful violation of her no contact court order and for the investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to the Department of Corrections, Cloud is currently being held on a previous assault four charge for a bond $1,500, possession of a stolen vehicle, and willfully violating a no contact order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.