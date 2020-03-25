SUNNYSIDE — Daniel Omar Castillo, 37, faced a preliminary appearance in front of Judge Richard H. Bartheld on Wednesday, March 18 for theft of a motor vehicle and possessing tools for motor vehicle theft. Following his hearing, Castillo was released of all charges.
According to documents provided to the court, regarding incidents leading to his arrest, officers were dispatched to Lower Valley Motors March 13, on Yakima Valley Highway due to a theft of a small truck.
According to the records, officers spotted Castillo with a passenger, Roger Perales, Jr., in a truck with no rear license plate and it fit the description of the stolen one.
Officers searched the vehicle after Castillo and Perales were detained. Tools that officers identified as commonly used to start and steal cars were inside the vehicle.
