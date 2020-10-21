SUNNYSIDE — Jemharyin L. Tate of Pasco, 33, collided his vehicle into Ivan Bermudez of Grandview, 18, after failing to yield right of way and is being charged with negligent driving in the second degree.
According to the Washington State Patrol, on Oct. 17 at 6:29 p.m., Tate was traveling westbound on Picard Place at State Route 241 near Sunnyside limits when he failed to yield to Bermudez.
The Grandview man was traveling northbound on State Route 241, approaching Picard Place.
Tate suffered an injury and was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital. His car had reportable damage.
Bermudez suffered no injuries. His vehicle had reportable damages but was able to be driven from the scene.
