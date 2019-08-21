YAKIMA — Charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, were brought against Abel A. Quezada-Salas, 46, in Yakima Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 16.
He was arrested by Lead Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD) Task Force following three controlled purchases within Yakima County, according to the Task Force Detective J. Gusby’s report to the court.
Quezada was arrested in possession of task force funds from the last controlled buy. LEAD was seeking three counts of controlled substances with intent to deliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.