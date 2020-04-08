YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has informed the public of a transient offender who has been released from jail and checked in near Yakima locations.
Persons who lack a fixed residence are required to report in weekly at the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals have served time for the offenses and are not wanted by law enforcement.
Level II offender Timothy Jay Tucker, 35, has checked in the Yakima County.
Tucker was convicted in June 1999 for rape in the first degree and again in April 2016 for failure to register. He has no known aliases.
Level II offender Carlos Rosas Ibarra, 34, has also checked in the Yakima County.
Ibarra was convicted in Feb. 2005 for rape of a child in the third degree and for failure to register. His aliases are Carlos Quintana and Carlos Rosas Quintana.
If there are any questions about the community awareness program, call (509) 574-2600 or email cariann.ross@co.yakima.wa.us.
