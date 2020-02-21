Chickens saved, garage destroyed in Toppenish fire

TOPPENISH — A garage and a chicken coop were destroyed by fire at the Perrault Farms early Thursday morning, Feb. 20 at 11360 Lateral A Road.
Yakima Valley Fire District #5 firemen arrived on the scene to find a 20x30 metal building engulfed with fire showing through the roof and multiple vehicles outside the building being threatened. Initially, 15 firemen were able to save several vehicles and 13 chickens.
The scene was released to the property owner just after 4:30 a.m. and the information was turned over to the Yakima County Fire Marshall.
The fire loss was estimated at $25,000.
