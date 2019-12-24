YAKIMA — Theft of blank coffee cards has earned two Sunnysiders a stay in city jail and an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court.
Arrested was Aerianah Danae Soliz, 18, on charges of first-degree theft and Ruben Alexander Vijarro, 24, on possession of stolen property first degree.
Both parties made preliminary appearances in court Tuesday, Dec. 17, based on arrests made on Nov. 14 in Sunnyside.
Soliz had alleged taken a stack of blank coffee cards from a coffee stand in the 2800 block of Yakima Valley. She was observed passing the cards off to Vijarro, who reportedly had a stamper to validate the cards.
The stolen property was valued in excess of $10,000.
