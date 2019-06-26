PROSSER — Both lanes of Interstate 82, eastbound, were backed up for a minimum of 5 miles last Wednesday, June 19, as a result of a one-vehicle crash at Milepost 77.
The cause of the 3:35 p.m. crash was under investigation at the time of a press release, issued just before 8:30 p.m. that night.
Driving the 2001 Ford Taurus involved in the crash was Noel A. Kaleikin, 25, of Toppenish, the Washington State Patrol said in its report.
Jasmyn N. Williams, 27 of Mabton was a passenger in the vehicle, and both were injured and taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.
The vehicle was totaled, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, the State Patrol said.
The vehicle had been westbound on the interstate when it rolled into the center median, coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes.
