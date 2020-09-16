GRANGER — Omar Chavez-Sanchez, 37, of Mabton, was pronounced deceased at approximately 8:56 p.m. near the Yakima River at the scene of a collision on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Yakima resident Hugo Nunez, 38, was driving northbound on State Route 223, 0.3 miles south of Granger city limits when his 1989 Chevy C6500 crossed the centerline and struck Chavez-Sanchez’s vehicle. Chavez-Sanchez was southbound on State Route 223 at milepost 2.5.
Nunez was injured and transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital with charges pending. Chavez-Sanchez was deceased at the scene with next of kin notified.
Both drivers wore their seatbelts and according to a Washington State Patrol report, there were no drugs or alcohol involved.
The case is still under investigation.
