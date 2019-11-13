YAKIMA — Miguel Angel Lupercio, 21, of Granger stood before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard H. Bartheld Wednesday, Nov. 6 on charges of vehicular assault, driving while license suspended, and under influence, following his arrest Saturday, Nov. 2 near Granger.
The suspect is alleged to have been driving under the influence in a reckless manner, causing him to lose control of a 2007 Dodge Charger. As a result, the vehicle rolled and injured the car’s two passengers, according to documents presented in court by the Yakima Sheriff Office.
The driver was transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital for treatment of his injuries and then to Yakima County Jail.
Two passengers in the back seat were also injured. Antonio Valladares was seriously hurt and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment on several fractures to his arm and severe head trauma. The second one, Daniel Torres Peralta was taken to the Toppenish hospital for cuts on his arm.
Lupercio is currently being held in Yakima County Jail on the above charges plus a separate agency hold with a $2,500 bond.
