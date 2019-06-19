GRANGER —The cause of a crash that sent a vehicle into a fence on SR-223 on June 10 is still under investigation, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Javier A. Lopez, 40, of Mabton was driving north on the highway, approaching East Third Street when his Chevrolet Silverado left the road and crashed just after 4 p.m.
The State Patrol doesn’t believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the incident, stating the vehicle sustained damage but was drivable.
Lopez, who was wearing a seatbelt, was injured and taken to a Yakima hospital.
