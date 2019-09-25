PROSSER — A crash at the intersection of Sellards Road and State Route 221, south of Prosser, resulted in one driver being transported to a Kennewick medical center and another cited for negligent driving on Wednesday, Sept 18.
Washington State Patrol Troopers reported the collision occurred at 5 p.m. when a black 2011 Nissan Sentra, driven by Rosario Lazcano-Estrada, 35, of Grandview, collided with a black 2017 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle, driven by Joel D. McGrath, 28, of Prosser.
McGrath, wearing a helmet at the time, was injured and transported to Trios Medical Center in Kennewick.
According to the WSP memo, Lazcano-Estrada was traveling westbound on Sellards Road, approaching State Route 22. McGrath’s motorcycle was travelling southbound on SR 221, approaching Sellards Road. Lazcano-Estrada failed to yield right of way, causing McGrath to lose control of the motorcycle.
The Sentra was driven from the scene, but the motorcycle was reported as totaled in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.