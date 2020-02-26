OUTLOOK — Orlando Xavier Medina, Jr., 24, of Outlook faced his first preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Yakima County Superior Court for charges of unlawful possession of firearms, possession with intent to deliver several different narcotics. He is currently being held at the Yakima County Jail for $120,000 bond.
Medina was first apprehended by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 20 when deputies were dispatched to the area of 260 Knowles Road in Outlook due to a report of a suspicious vehicle by an orchard, according to court records.
YSO Deputies Arreguin and Paganelli asked the passengers to exit. Medina and Roselia Vela exited the vehicle, saying they were just hanging out.
Deputy Paganelli deployed his K9 partner, Remington, to check the vehicle and alerted Deputy Paganelli to the odor of narcotics.
Both Medina and Vela were detained based on the positive K9 alert and the vehicle was impounded.
Deputy Paganelli contacted Detective Delp who had previous experience with Vela and applied for a search warrant of the vehicle.
The search provided illegal narcotics, firearms, and bulk cash. These findings along with a background check declaring a previous felony on Medina’s record made it possible to investigate Medina further with the LEAD Taskforce.
LEAD set up surveillance at Medina’s suspected residence on Van Belle Road in Outlook and conducted a search warrant of his premises on Feb. 13.
The search warrant produced several evidentiary items including methamphetamines, fentanyl, four glass jars containing marijuana, three guns, - one being an assault rifle - a digital scale with residue, and nearly $30,000 in cash.
