TOPPENISH — Sunnyside man Salvador Padilla Valle, 66, was involved in a collision on the morning of March 10 resulting in driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a court-ordered interlock device.
Valle is being held in Yakima County Jail with a $15,000 bond, which included an attempted bribery charge.
Valle was initially stopped after failing to stop at a red light at the intersection on West 1st Avenue and State Route 97, smashing into another vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Valle was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident and was transported to Toppenish Astria Hospital.
In the narrative provided by Officer J. Hanks, Valle’s preliminary breath test showed his blood-alcohol was twice the legal limit.
The driver of the second vehicle, 69-year-old Mark Layman of Yakima, had no injuries.
