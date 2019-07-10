ZILLAH — A man suspected of driving under the influence escaped injury when he rolled his 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt last Tuesday, July 2.
The Washington State Patrol reported the crash took place just after 3 a.m., and Daniel Maldonado, 26, of Yakima was the only person involved.
His vehicle was totaled after it drifted to the right on the westbound lane of Interstate 82 at Milepost 50, he overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle as it careened into a cable barrier in the median.
The State Patrol has charged Maldonado with driving under the influence pending toxicology results.
