YAKIMA — A Sunnyside man whom Yakima Police were already seeking for arrest faces several other charges after allegedly attempting to elude officers in a stolen vehicle.
Juan Cordova Gonzalez, 31, was being sought for a felony violation of a no-contact order on May 29, but additional charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding, driving while license suspended, hit-and-run and no identification were added after a separate incident.
On June 13, an officer on patrol noticed a Lexus in an area known for criminal activity and began watching the vehicle. After observing suspicious behavior and maneuvering, the officer attempted to make contact with its driver, a narrative submitted June 14 in Yakima County Superior Court said.
The driver of the vehicle failed to stop when the officer activated his lights and the officer was notified the vehicle was reported stolen. Dispatch told him it had been involved in a robbery/kidnapping incident, as well.
The officer continued the pursuit, which eventually reached a high rate of speed on several streets before the driver proceeded through a fence, the narrative says.
The driver bailed of the vehicle when it got stuck on an unpaved hill and ran. The officer gave chase, learning as he passed the vehicle there were two other people inside it.
The officer was joined by another in the foot pursuit that ended near Interstate 82.
It was after the driver was apprehended that the officers learned his identity, which was Juan Cordova Gonzalez.
Because he was non-compliant, the officers applied a drive-stun and he continued to struggle until a third officer could assist in making the arrest.
Gonzalez is scheduled for arraignment on June 28, and bail was set at $25,000 each for two of his charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.