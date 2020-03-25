YAKIMA — 14 Yakima County jail inmates housed in Annex C escaped Monday, March 23 after they broke open an exterior fire door using a table at about 7 p.m.
According to the Department of Corrections, once the door of the Annex was opened, the inmates climbed over the exterior fence and made their escape.
Yakima County Corrections Officers called for assistance from law enforcement and engaged the inmates as they were attempting to escape. Officers captured eight of 14 escapees and took them back into custody; however, six other inmates remain at large.
The inmates who have escaped custody are:
Fernando Gustavo Castenda-Sandoval held on a U.S. Marshall Hold.
Hugo Alejandro Chavez-Amezcua held on driving while license was suspended, reckless driving, possession of stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and drug paraphernalia.
Michael Angel Chavez-Amezcua held on possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Andrew Derrick Wolfley held on 3rd degree assault, attempting to elude, theft of a motor vehicle, identity theft, and possession of stolen property.
Tyrone Adam Mulvaney held on obstruction of law enforcement.
Neftali Serrano held on possession of controlled substance, 2nd degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and violation of protection order.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of these inmates, they are asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 911.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Police Department, Union Gap Police Department, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service responded to assist the Yakima County Department of Corrections staff to search for the escaped inmates.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency. The Yakima County Department of Corrections will assist the Sheriff’s Office and conduct its own internal investigation into the escape.
