YAKIMA — Angel Gomez, 29, willingly and deliberately failed to comply with his conditions of release and supervision, committing the crime of escape community custody.
Gomez was convicted in April 2016 for third-degree rape of a child in the Yakima County Superior Court and was sentenced to 15 months confinement and 36 months of community custody supervision under the jurisdiction of Washington State Department of Corrections (WSDC).
Per his judgment and sentencing, Gomez must report to the WSDC to report and be available for contact with an assigned Community Corrections Officer (CCO) as directed. He also must be available to monitor compliance with supervision.
Gomez had moved to Olympia and initially reported to CCO Pam Bohon. He was directed to report again on Sept. 11, 2017 but failed to do so.
Gomez willfully continued to make himself unavailable, making his whereabouts unknown from Sept. 2017 through to Feb. 25, 2020. A felony warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 12, 2017.
He fled to Yakima and was arrested in Harrah on Feb. 25.
Gomez is being held on a $15,000 bail.
