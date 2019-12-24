WAPATO — The residents at 3760 Lateral 1 arrived home Tuesday, Dec. 17 to find their home totally engulfed in fired.
The single-story house fire is believed to have started near the electrical panel box, according to Yakima County Fire Protection District 5 District Fire Chief Kevin Frazier
District firemen battled not only the fire, but access to the building due to an early roof collapse and windows being boarded up and bars covering the windows.
The damage to the home, owned by the Cullier Family Trust, is estimated at $30,000. The county fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
