Fatal gunshot wound leads to investigation

On Saturday, June 24, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to a 911 call of a male who was shot in the 400 block of Yakima Valley Highway within the city of Sunnyside.
Responding officers located a 32-year-old male of Yakima with a gunshot wound to his torso. The male was transported by ambulance to Astria Sunnyside Hospital where he later died.
The cause of death is currently under investigation and the gunshot victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. There were no other injuries reported and there is no threat to the public.
The Sunnyside Police Department was assisted by the Sunnyside Fire Department. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Sunnyside Police Department, Detective Darin Scott at 509-836-6200.
