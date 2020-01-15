GRANDVIEW — Driving to fast for the conditions landed a 2018 Peterbilt truck and trailer in the median on I-82, two miles west of Grandview at mile post 71.
The driver of the FedEx vehicle, Kelly L. Walls, 51, of Fircrest, was injured and transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 14, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Walls was cited for speed to fast for conditions.
The truck and trailer were totaled in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.