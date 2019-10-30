YAKIMA — A Sunnyside man made a preliminary court appearance in Yakima Superior Court Tuesday, Oct. 29 after being arrested by a Yakima County Sheriff Office deputy Monday, Monday, Oct. 28.
Anibal Florentino Martinez, 39, is charged with assault second-degree domestic violence, as a result of a report that he had allegedly choked his girlfriend during an argument about getting her children ready for school.
He left the residence in the Washout Road area and was later located walking away from the residence, according to the court documents.
Martinez was arrested and transported to Yakima County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.