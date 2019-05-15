YAKIMA — The final suspect wanted in connection with the April 12 death of Joe Albert Fuller Jr., 44, of Granger has been transported from Snohomish County to the Yakima County Jail.
Friday, May 10, Marcos Cruz Herrera Jr., 46, made his first appearance, which was an arraignment, in Yakima County Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder and a deadly weapon special verdict.
He’d been detained in Snohomish County Jail since April 24 on $1 million bail on a warrant for the Cherry Hill homicide, pending appearances for charges in Everett.
Herrera’s 24-year-old son Jaime Herrera and a third suspect, 24-year-old Hector Salvador Garcia-Ceja Jr. have been in Yakima County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and a deadly weapon special verdict in lieu of $1 million bail.
They are scheduled for arraignment on May 16.
Judge Richard H. Bartheld kept Marcos Herrera’s bail at $1 million.
