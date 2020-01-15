GRANDVIEW — An early morning blaze surrounding the chimney of a residence in the 2700 block of Wilson Highway, brought fire personnel from Grandview Sunnyside and Prosser to contain the blaze, Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The fire was contained to the area around the chimney and the home occupants were not displaced,” said Grandview Fire Department spokesman Del Whitmore.
There was no structural damage to the home and the family had an alternative heat source, he added.
