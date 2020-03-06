SUNNYSIDE - Blanca Ramos of 823 Scoon Road, woke up just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning to see a giant orange blaze outside her kitchen window,
“I yelled for my husband and we call 911 to report a fire at our neighbor’s auto repair shop,” she said later Friday morning.
“I could feel the heat from my house,” she told Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson, who was on site making a survey of the damage.
Anderson said a small building was destroyed along with six vehicles located at Velasco Auto Repair at 807-1/2 Scoon Road.
The residents in a house also located too close to the fire were evacuated, but the fire didn’t reach that structure.
“Our crews had to force entry at Mountain States Construction offices, 803 Scoon, which was threatened by the fire,” he said.
Friday morning the construction company office was closed, while some employees were on hand to air out the offices and to access the damaged inside, Anderson reported.
Miquel Velasco, owner of the auto repair shop, was on hand to move a number of vehicles out of the fire’s path but not all.
The vehicles were totally destroyed, as was the small story building, although the total monetary loss has not yet been estimated.
