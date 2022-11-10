Sunnyside Fire Department was alerted the to a possible structure fire behind Pacific Tire Sunday, Nov.7, at approximately 10:55 a.m.
Crews from Sunnyside, Grandview and Mabton fire departments responded to the scene to find an approximate 600 square foot detached storage garage in the 1200 block of S. Ninth St. behind the tire store and Park ‘n Pak gas station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.