MABTON — Yakima County Fire Protection #7 will hold a public hearing for the purpose of adopting its 2021 expense budget Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1890 Ridge Road at 6 p.m.
Latest News
- LaDon Linde named District 3 County Commissioner
- County voters stay with status quo
- United Family Center reflects community approach for mental wellness
- Old Glory can rest easy
- Valeria Gudino embarks upon big military adventure
- An advocate for the west
- I Saw it in the Sun: November 11, 2020
- Grizzly boys’ soccer storms fall practice field to stretch legs and minds
Most Popular
Articles
- Welcoming Jazzy home
- The wait is over, K-5 eagerly return to classrooms
- Sunnyside man found with multiple gunshot wounds
- Traffic collision results in death of two
- Suspect named in Sunnyside man’s killing
- Grizzly boys’ soccer storms fall practice field to stretch legs and minds
- Wayne Roger Newhouse
- Sunnyside Sun honored with nine awards
- Gonyier leads police in car chase across lower valley
- United Family Center reflects community approach for mental wellness
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Daily News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Sign up today!
Weekly Best Of
See the best trending stories from the week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.