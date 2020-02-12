YAKIMA — Yakima Police Department are searching for five suspects in their involvement of an armed robbery on Sunday night, Feb. 9, at The Slow Burn Cannabis store at 1300 North 40th Avenue.
Surveillance video showed five masked people entering the store with two of the suspects clearly carrying firearms. Shortly after entering, one of the suspects shot at an ATM inside of the store. Police later found bullet holes in the windows of closed neighboring businesses.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspects robbed the cannabis store of an undisclosed amount of money and products. They are yet to be identified while Yakima police continue to investigate.
Yakima Police Department are urging anyone with information to contact them at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, through the organization’s website at crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free at p3intel.com.
