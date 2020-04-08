TOPPENISH — 22-year-old Jose Luis Pastor-Cabrero was hospitalized with non-threatening gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting on the afternoon of April 2 resulting in the driver, Ricardo Jiron, being arrested on five counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting.
The young man was on the 800 block of East Toppenish Avenue with a friend when a red 2014 Nissan Sentra drove by them, giving them a “stare down,” according to court records.
The men began to flee when the vehicle turned around and a man in the left rear passenger side wearing what the victim identified as a red cap shot at them.
Pastor-Cabrero was shot at least five times, being hit at least twice in the lower region of his body.
His friend called 911 and another friend, who then drove the men to Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Pastor-Cabrero confirmed his shooter was a Norteño gang member. Captain D.C. Johnson, who assisted Pastor-Cabrero into the ER, asked why the young man thought it was a Norteño, to which he replied it was because Pastor-Cabrera was a Sureño for the past 10 years. He belongs to the Westside Forentos.
Capt. Johnson was called by Sergeant O. Zapien about a woman who identified her brother as the driver of the vehicle involved in the drive-by.
This resulted in Yakima man, 22-year-old Ricardo Jiron, in turning himself in.
The young man matched the description of the driver as Pastor-Cabrero relayed to Capt. Johnson.
According to the Department of Corrections, Jiron is being held on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.