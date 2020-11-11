LOWER YAKIMA VALLEY — Sunnyside man, Brandon Christopher Gonyier, 27, faced a preliminary hearing before Judge Richard H. Bartheld on Nov. 9 for eluding, reckless endangerment, hit and run – attended, and malicious mischief – he is being held on a concurrent $30,000 bond at Yakima Department of Corrections.
At approximately 3:19 a.m. in Grandview, Officer J. Hoefer observed a vehicle heading north on Cherry Lane, approaching the stop sign at West Fifth Street, and stopping partially into the roadway.
As Officer Hoefer passed the vehicle, he noted the driver ducked his head and looked away from him. The officer turned his patrol vehicle around and followed Gonyier’s car, which was already several blocks ahead of the officer as if speeding.
Gonyier then lead the officer as well as other officers in a 40 minute chase at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour across Yakima County, according to court documents.
In his attempt to elude, Gonyier drove through a vineyard, hop field, and mint field causing extensive damage to the crops. The suspect slid his vehicle into a curb and continued driving with a broken axle.
Officers were able to apprehend Gonyier and his passenger, Robin Tucker, on Highway 22.
Court documents show Tucker stated she was scared for her life and begged for Gonyier to let her out though he would not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.