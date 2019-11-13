GRANDVIEW — It’s an ambitious program, but according to Grandview Police Chief Kal Fuller, targeting code enforcement violations in general and junk vehicles is paying off.
Last week, as a part of the city’s new “Neighborhood Focus” City Code Enforcement Officer Cody Taylor recorded 70 parking tickets in south Grandview.
Accompanied by a police officer, Taylor pointed out parking violations which included vehicles illegally parked, abandoned or blocking alleys, Fuller explained.
“That means at least 68 vehicles have been cleaned off city streets that were previously making our neighborhoods look junky,” he stated.
The program has been in effect for six months with an emphasis on code enforcement’s targeting different areas of the city, looking for automotive and property violations.
Since the strategic campaign began, every area of town has had one sweep of the Neighborhood Focus operations, the chief said.
He reported that in addition to citing cars, 55 code violations were issued, three vehicles towed, 59 flyers distributed, and seven miscellaneous infractions administered.
“It shows that we are trying to focus on some of the things that are important to those neighborhoods,” Fuller acknowledged.
