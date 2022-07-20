Grandview man dies after crash

Late Saturday night at 11:17 p.m., a vehicle driving southbound on the State Route 241 at the intersection of First Avenue and Washington Street drove through an empty lot and into an abandoned building on the 200 block of B Street, July 16.
The vehicle drove into the building and the brick collapsed and the occupant was unable to exit as the vehicle and building became fully engulfed flames.
The driver died at the scene and has been identified as Hector Milanez of Grandview. Family has been notified. No one else was in the vehicle.
Mabton Fire Department and the surrounding fire departments put the fire out after several hours. Several Law Enforcement Agencies assisted the Mabton Police Department including Mabton City Staff members.
Washington State Patrol is the primary investigator as it is an active investigation. It is unknown at this time what the cause was of the collision.
Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com
