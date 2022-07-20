Grandview man dies after crash

Saturday night, a vehicle driving southbound on the State Route 241 drove through an empty lot and into an abandoned building on the 200 block of B Street that caught fire, July 16. The driver died at the scene and has been identified as Hector Milanez of Grandview.

 Janet Hicks

Late Saturday night at 11:17 p.m., a vehicle driving southbound on the State Route 241 at the intersection of First Avenue and Washington Street drove through an empty lot and into an abandoned building on the 200 block of B Street, July 16.

The vehicle drove into the building and the brick collapsed and the occupant was unable to exit as the vehicle and building became fully engulfed flames.

Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.