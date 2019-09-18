YAKIMA — After being arrested Saturday, Sept. 14, near Velma Street by Grandview Police, Omar Jonas Urbina, 36, faced charges of eluding, driving while license suspended, failure to obey officer and obstructing in his preliminary court appearance.
He stood before Judge Richard H. Bartheld in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Urbina was driving a black Infiniti G35, when he was stopped on suspicion of driving while his license was suspended.
When approached by the officer, Urbina allegedly raced away at speeds reaching upward of 50 miles per hour in a 25-mph speed zone, according to the court documents.
Urbina was seen abandoning the car and attempted to evade contact with the officer before he was taken into custody.
