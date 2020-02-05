YAKIMA — Chase R. Lindsley, 33, of Grandview was charged with domestic violence and felony harassment when he appeared before Judge Gayle M. Harthcock in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Lindsley was apprehended by Grandview police on Jan. 20 after a former girlfriend called police fearing for her life when he reportedly texted her with threats of shooting her with a .45 hollow point bullet.
Knowing Lindsley was in possession of firearms and taking his remarks as a threat, the complaining party called the police. Discovering through dispatch that the suspect indeed possess a concealed pistol license and at least two registered firearms, officers were sent to locate Lindsley at his home on Conestoga Way.
After being hailed multiple times at his residence, officers located him exiting his home armed with a concealed pistol in his waistband registered to his father which was loaded with .45 caliber hollow points and a spare magazine of the same bullets in his pocket. Grandview Officer Rubalcava says the defendant’s cheeks were flushed and a strong odor of intoxicants on his person.
Lindsley was then transported and booked into Sunnyside Police Department Jail. He is being held in Yakima County jail on a $20,000 bail.
