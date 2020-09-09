YAKIMA — Luis Osvaldo Hernandez, 33, of Grandview, charged with felony threats to kill made his preliminary appeared in the Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, Sept. 8.
He was arrested Saturday, Sept. 4, in the 100 block of Birch Street following reports he was threatening stab victim Sergio Flemate at his residence.
Flemate told officers Hernandez was carrying a “good sized knife” and making threats to kill him and his family.
Hernandez is currently being held in Yakima County jail.
Also, at the residence were Flemate’s mother, niece and her baby.
Flemate told officers he feared for his family’s lives, according to court records.
