YAKIMA — A potential burglary in progress at Domino’s in Union Gap had police rushing to the area just before 2 a.m. last Thursday, May 16.
After looking for a suspect based on the description given to witnesses, Fernando Joe Armendariz, 40, of Grandview was found at the post office across the street, according to court documents.
He was bleeding from his hands and back, and emergency personnel were called to tend to his wounds.
It was a short while later, officers responded to an alarm at Major’s Burgers and found a broken window with blood around the window, and another nearby business also had a shattered window.
While assessing the damage, the officer’s attention was redirected to the ambulance where Armendariz was causing a ruckus, court documents state.
He refused to comply with medical and police personnel, and an officer deployed his Taser two times to subdue Armendariz.
Armendariz continued to resist, and a sedative had to be used, the narrative said. He was taken to a hospital, where a couple hours later, he refused to cooperate again.
Officers were assaulted and again, a Taser was used in an attempt to subdue him.
“It required five people to control Fernando,” the officer noted, adding two doses of sedatives also needed to be administered.
Charges of third-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief were requested at a May 17 preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court.
