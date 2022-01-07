Grandview — Grandview Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred early Christmas morning.
Officers were called to a trailer court on the 400 block of West 5th St. around 12:25 a.m.
They found a 64-year-old resident with serious injuries.
The victim said two suspects had entered the residence demanding specific items and when they were told those things weren’t at the home, they assaulted the victim causing significant injuries.
The victim had to eventually be transferred to a Seattle-area hospital. Their status is unknown.
Sunnyside Police and the State Patrol assisted in processing the scene.
Grandview Police believes the incident is drug related. If anyone has information on the assault, call the Grandview Police at 509-882-2000.
