July 6, 2021
Animal Problem HATHAWAY ST, YAKIMA, WA Y4 NRT
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV ACT
Mal Mischief W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Animal Problem WALLACE WAY, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Animal Problem PLEASANT AVE, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Found Property W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Traffic Hazard JADE AVE, GRANDVIEW, WA ACT
Animal Problem BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Welfare Check STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Theft GRANDRIDGE RD # D2, GRANDV CGV INA
Traffic Stop BLK LEMLEY RD, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA
Suspicious Circ BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV INA
Suspicious Circ BLK E 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
Traffic Hazard W 5TH ST & BUTTERNUT RD, G CGV INA
July 7, 2021
Suspicious Circ FORSELL RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Assault W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CAM
Domestic W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA
Alarm Resident W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Mal Mischief BLK S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW CGV CLO
Industrial Acc W WINE COUNTRY RD; COLUMBI CGV CLO
Fireworks W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Animal Problem WESTSIDE PARK, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA
Animal Problem W WINE COUNTRY RD; MERCADO CGV INA
Court Order Vio N COUNTY LINE RD, GRANDVIE CGV CLO
Weapon Offense CEDAR ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Recovrd Stolen W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA
Fireworks W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Welfare Check W 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Sex Crime PLEASANT AVE; 8, GRANDVIEW CGV ACT
Vehicle Prowl GRANDVIEW DOG PARK, GRANDV INA
Animal Problem W WINE COUNTRY RD; U:12, G CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ WALLACE WAY; AMERISTAR STO CGV CLO
July 8, 2021
Traffic Hazard W WINE COUNTRY RD & HIGGIN CGV INA
Alarm Business W WINE COUNTRY RD; Tayon’s CGV CLO
Alarm Business N ELM ST; SVID, GRANDVIEW, C3E INA
Alarm Business W WINE COUNTRY RD; Tayon’s CGV INA
Mal Mischief FIR ST & E WINE COUNTRY RD CGV INA
Animal Problem W WINE COUNTRY RD; SMITTYS CGV ACT
Traffic Hazard STOVER RD & W WINE COUNTRY CGV INA
Suspicious Circ DIVISION ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Welfare Check W 4TH ST & AVENUE D, GRAND CGV INA
Fraud W WINE COUNTRY RD; U:7, GR CGV ACT
Agency Assist E I 82; MP73 E, GRANDVIEW, C3E INA
Wanted Person W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA
Suspicious Circ VISTA GRANDE WAY; GRANDVIE CGV ACT
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA
Welfare Check W 4TH ST; 1, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT
Wanted Person BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV INA
July 9, 2021
Noise Complaint BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
Suspicious Circ GROOM LN & CARRIAGE SQUARE CGV ACT
Traffic Hazard W 2ND ST & S EUCLID RD, GR CGV INA
Alarm Resident CARRIAGE SQUARE DR, GRANDV CGV INA
Parking Problem W 2ND ST & AVENUE H, GRAND CGV ACT
Accident No Inj W MAIN ST; GRANDVIEW DAIRY CGV ACT
Sex Crime W 3RD ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Animal Problem HIGHLAND RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E ACT
Welfare Check HILLCREST RD; #B2, GRANDVI CGV ACT
Suspicious Circ W WINE COUNTRY RD; SMITTYS CGV INA
Domestic ROBINSON RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E ACT
Noise Complaint N EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA
Theft GROOM LN, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Mal Mischief HICKORY RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E INA
Welfare Check BLK S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW CGV INA
Fireworks BLK BROADVIEW PL, GRANDVIE CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ KLOCK RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
July 10, 2021
Traffic Stop BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
Drugs E WINE COUNTRY RD; THOMAS CGV INA
Suspicious Circ DIVISION ST; HERBS BAR & G CGV INA
Suspicious Circ BLK S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW CGV INA
Suspicious Circ W 5TH ST & CONCORD AVE, GR CGV CLO
Fraud SHERILYN CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Missing Person E WINE COUNTRY RD; OREILLY CGV INA
Parking Problem STASSEN WAY, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA
Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA
Traffic Hazard BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Domestic VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
Alarm Resident N ELM ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Traffic Hazard N EUCLID RD & VIALL RD, GR CGV CLO
Noise Complaint CRESCENT DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Traffic Stop W WINE COUNTRY RD & AVENUE CGV INA
Welfare Check VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Noise Complaint BUTTERNUT RD, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO
July 11, 2021
Suspicious Circ OLMSTEAD RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E INA
Traffic Stop OLMSTEAD RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Suspicious Circ STOVER RD & W WINE COUNTRY CGV CLO
Alarm Business E WINE COUNTRY RD; BLEYHL CGV INA
Traffic Hazard S EUCLID RD & GROOM LN, GR CGV INA
Information HILLCREST RD; GRANDVIEW HE CGV INA
Welfare Check STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW, WA INA
Information HILLCREST RD; GRANDVIEW HE CGV INA
Suspicious Circ E 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Civil Matter W WINE COUNTRY RD; 7, GRAN CGV INA
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA
Threats W WINE COUNTRY RD; 7, GRAN CGV INA
Animal Problem CEDAR ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Fire Brush Gras INTERSTATE 82 E; U:19, SUN C3E INA
Domestic BIRCH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CAA
Suspicious Circ BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV ACT
Noise Complaint WILSON HWY; LAMPLIGHTER HO CGV INA
Suspicious Circ W WINE COUNTRY RD; ZIGGYS CGV INA
Suspicious Circ S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
July 12, 2021
Agency Assist W I 82; MP69 W, SUNNYSIDE, C3E INA
Suspicious Circ BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV INA
Suspicious Circ BLK CEDAR ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO
Traffic Hazard E OLD PROSSER RD & ELM ST, CGV CLO
Alarm Resident ARTEAGA CIR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Suspicious Circ POWELL ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV CLO
Welfare Check VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT
Animal Problem WESTSIDE PARK, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA
Animal Problem S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Civil Matter W WINE COUNTRY RD; APPLE V CGV CLO
Mal Mischief POWELL ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO
Mal Mischief E OLD PROSSER RD & ELM ST, CGV CLO
Accident No Inj W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO
Assault GRANDRIDGE RD, GRANDVIEW, CGV CLO
Alarm Resident W CONCORD AVE, GRANDVIEW, CGV CLO
Mal Mischief W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO
Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD; SAFEWAY CGV INA
Parking Problem W 2ND ST & AVENUE E; 200 b CGV INA
Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA
Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA
Suspicious Circ W WINE COUNTRY RD; SMITTYS CGV INA
Juvenile Probm W BONNIEVIEW RD & WILSON H CGV INA
Animal Problem BLK W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA
Fireworks BLK ASH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA
Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV ACT
July 13, 2021
21V3275 02:57:22 07/13/21 Suspicious Circ E WINE COUNTRY RD; BLEYHL CGV INA
