July 6, 2021

Animal Problem HATHAWAY ST, YAKIMA, WA Y4 NRT

Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV ACT

Mal Mischief W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Animal Problem WALLACE WAY, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Animal Problem PLEASANT AVE, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT

Found Property W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Traffic Hazard JADE AVE, GRANDVIEW, WA ACT

Animal Problem BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT

Welfare Check STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Theft GRANDRIDGE RD # D2, GRANDV CGV INA

Traffic Stop BLK LEMLEY RD, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA

Suspicious Circ BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV INA

Suspicious Circ BLK E 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA

Traffic Hazard W 5TH ST & BUTTERNUT RD, G CGV INA

July 7, 2021

Suspicious Circ FORSELL RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Assault W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CAM

Domestic W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA

Alarm Resident W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Mal Mischief BLK S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW CGV CLO

Industrial Acc W WINE COUNTRY RD; COLUMBI CGV CLO

Fireworks W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Animal Problem WESTSIDE PARK, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA

Animal Problem W WINE COUNTRY RD; MERCADO CGV INA

Court Order Vio N COUNTY LINE RD, GRANDVIE CGV CLO

Weapon Offense CEDAR ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Recovrd Stolen W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA

Fireworks W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Welfare Check W 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Sex Crime PLEASANT AVE; 8, GRANDVIEW CGV ACT

Vehicle Prowl GRANDVIEW DOG PARK, GRANDV INA

Animal Problem W WINE COUNTRY RD; U:12, G CGV CLO

Suspicious Circ WALLACE WAY; AMERISTAR STO CGV CLO

July 8, 2021

Traffic Hazard W WINE COUNTRY RD & HIGGIN CGV INA

Alarm Business W WINE COUNTRY RD; Tayon’s CGV CLO

Alarm Business N ELM ST; SVID, GRANDVIEW, C3E INA

Alarm Business W WINE COUNTRY RD; Tayon’s CGV INA

Mal Mischief FIR ST & E WINE COUNTRY RD CGV INA

Animal Problem W WINE COUNTRY RD; SMITTYS CGV ACT

Traffic Hazard STOVER RD & W WINE COUNTRY CGV INA

Suspicious Circ DIVISION ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT

Welfare Check W 4TH ST & AVENUE D, GRAND CGV INA

Fraud W WINE COUNTRY RD; U:7, GR CGV ACT

Agency Assist E I 82; MP73 E, GRANDVIEW, C3E INA

Wanted Person W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA

Suspicious Circ VISTA GRANDE WAY; GRANDVIE CGV ACT

Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA

Welfare Check W 4TH ST; 1, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV ACT

Wanted Person BLK E WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV INA

July 9, 2021

Noise Complaint BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA

Suspicious Circ GROOM LN & CARRIAGE SQUARE CGV ACT

Traffic Hazard W 2ND ST & S EUCLID RD, GR CGV INA

Alarm Resident CARRIAGE SQUARE DR, GRANDV CGV INA

Parking Problem W 2ND ST & AVENUE H, GRAND CGV ACT

Accident No Inj W MAIN ST; GRANDVIEW DAIRY CGV ACT

Sex Crime W 3RD ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Animal Problem HIGHLAND RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E ACT

Welfare Check HILLCREST RD; #B2, GRANDVI CGV ACT

Suspicious Circ W WINE COUNTRY RD; SMITTYS CGV INA

Domestic ROBINSON RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E ACT

Noise Complaint N EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA

Theft GROOM LN, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Mal Mischief HICKORY RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E INA

Welfare Check BLK S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW CGV INA

Fireworks BLK BROADVIEW PL, GRANDVIE CGV CLO

Suspicious Circ KLOCK RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

July 10, 2021

Traffic Stop BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA

Drugs E WINE COUNTRY RD; THOMAS CGV INA

Suspicious Circ DIVISION ST; HERBS BAR & G CGV INA

Suspicious Circ BLK S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW CGV INA

Suspicious Circ W 5TH ST & CONCORD AVE, GR CGV CLO

Fraud SHERILYN CT, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Missing Person E WINE COUNTRY RD; OREILLY CGV INA

Parking Problem STASSEN WAY, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA

Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA

Traffic Hazard BLK W 2ND ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT

Domestic VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA

Alarm Resident N ELM ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Traffic Hazard N EUCLID RD & VIALL RD, GR CGV CLO

Noise Complaint CRESCENT DR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Traffic Stop W WINE COUNTRY RD & AVENUE CGV INA

Welfare Check VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT

Noise Complaint BUTTERNUT RD, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO

July 11, 2021

Suspicious Circ OLMSTEAD RD, GRANDVIEW, WA C3E INA

Traffic Stop OLMSTEAD RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Suspicious Circ STOVER RD & W WINE COUNTRY CGV CLO

Alarm Business E WINE COUNTRY RD; BLEYHL CGV INA

Traffic Hazard S EUCLID RD & GROOM LN, GR CGV INA

Information HILLCREST RD; GRANDVIEW HE CGV INA

Welfare Check STOVER RD, GRANDVIEW, WA INA

Information HILLCREST RD; GRANDVIEW HE CGV INA

Suspicious Circ E 4TH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Civil Matter W WINE COUNTRY RD; 7, GRAN CGV INA

Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA

Threats W WINE COUNTRY RD; 7, GRAN CGV INA

Animal Problem CEDAR ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Fire Brush Gras INTERSTATE 82 E; U:19, SUN C3E INA

Domestic BIRCH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CAA

Suspicious Circ BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV ACT

Noise Complaint WILSON HWY; LAMPLIGHTER HO CGV INA

Suspicious Circ W WINE COUNTRY RD; ZIGGYS CGV INA

Suspicious Circ S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

July 12, 2021

Agency Assist W I 82; MP69 W, SUNNYSIDE, C3E INA

Suspicious Circ BLK W WINE COUNTRY RD, GRA CGV INA

Suspicious Circ BLK CEDAR ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV CLO

Traffic Hazard E OLD PROSSER RD & ELM ST, CGV CLO

Alarm Resident ARTEAGA CIR, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Suspicious Circ POWELL ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV CLO

Welfare Check VICTORIA CIR, GRANDVIEW, W CGV ACT

Animal Problem WESTSIDE PARK, GRANDVIEW, CGV INA

Animal Problem S EUCLID RD, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Civil Matter W WINE COUNTRY RD; APPLE V CGV CLO

Mal Mischief POWELL ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV CLO

Mal Mischief E OLD PROSSER RD & ELM ST, CGV CLO

Accident No Inj W WINE COUNTRY RD; GRANDVI CGV CLO

Assault GRANDRIDGE RD, GRANDVIEW, CGV CLO

Alarm Resident W CONCORD AVE, GRANDVIEW, CGV CLO

Mal Mischief W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV CLO

Theft E WINE COUNTRY RD; SAFEWAY CGV INA

Parking Problem W 2ND ST & AVENUE E; 200 b CGV INA

Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV INA

Welfare Check W 5TH ST; GRANDVIEW HIGH S CGV INA

Suspicious Circ W WINE COUNTRY RD; SMITTYS CGV INA

Juvenile Probm W BONNIEVIEW RD & WILSON H CGV INA

Animal Problem BLK W 5TH ST, GRANDVIEW, W CGV INA

Fireworks BLK ASH ST, GRANDVIEW, WA CGV INA

Information W 2ND ST; GRANDVIEW POLICE CGV ACT

July 13, 2021

21V3275 02:57:22 07/13/21 Suspicious Circ E WINE COUNTRY RD; BLEYHL CGV INA

