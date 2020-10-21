GRANDVIEW — Salvador Zaragoza Romero, 19, of Grandview is being held on three counts of vehicular assault in Yakima County Jail following an early Saturday injury collision in the neighborhood of South Euclid Road and West Second Street.
Three people were reported injured, one with life threatening injuries requiring LifeFlight to another hospital for surgery.
Two of the victims reported with various broken bones also requiring surgery.
Grandview Police Officer Glasenapp arrived at the scene, according to the court records, to find a pickup facing southbound across the westbound lane of traffic on the east side of the Euclid Road and West Second Street intersection.
A black Lexus was crashed into the Grandview School Administration Building on the northeast corner of the intersection.
The officer reported the Lexus, driven by Romero, was speeding at the time of the crash in an attempt to run the red light, hitting the truck in the intersection according to witnesses.
Severely injured at the collision was a 9-year-old female child, who was ejected from the pickup.
Following her transport to the Sunnyside hospital, she was prepped for surgery and air lifted to another medical center.
The driver of the pickup, identified as Nicolas McCallum, was also injured in the incident. A passenger in the Lexus, a 17-year-old female, also suffered injuries.
His bailed was set by Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld at $30,000.
