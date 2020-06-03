YAKIMA — Granger man Carlos Jair Garcia-Amezcua, 27, was charged with reckless driving, eluding police, and driving with a suspended license on Tuesday, May 26, following a police chase with speeds exceeding 125 mph.
Washington State Patrol Officer Jaramillo was on State Route 821 near milepost 3 when he spotted a silver motorcycle pass several vehicles at 99 mph in a 45-mph zone.
According to court documents, the patrolman attempted to overtake the suspect, however, the motorcyclist increased his speed to 125 mph on the 50-mph-limit East Selah Road.
Garcia-Amezcua passed other vehicles, going into oncoming traffic in a no-passing zone. The motorcyclist came to halt after trying to make a sharp right turn on East Selah Road, but instead drove over both lanes of travel onto the shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Officer Jaramillo was immediately behind the Granger man and apprehended him. A concerned citizen approached the officer who stated that this particular motorcycle was often seen driving past their house driving at high speeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.